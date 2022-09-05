SBS Punjabi

As the cost-of-living soars, almost 900,000 Australians are working two or more jobs

Pensioner painter Jack Moon, 72 (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpeg

Pensioner painter Jack Moon Source: SBS / Sandra Fulloon

Published 5 September 2022 at 10:30am
By Sandra Fulloon, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

As the cost-of-living soars, more Australians are topping up their salary or pension by taking on extra work, often known as a side hustle.

The federal government intends to lift pensioner income restrictions by $4,000 this financial year.

Advocates welcome the move but say more can be done, as Ian Henschke from National Seniors Australia explains:

"Well what we would like to see is the income test removed, so that people can work and simply pay income tax. The system we are proposing is the New Zealand system where you actually go and do as much work as you want and you get taxed though the taxation system and that is a much freer system that creates more workers. In NZ, 255 of over 65s work, in Australia its only 14 % and of that 14% only 3% are pensioners so you can see a very different workforce participation."

It’s not just older Australians who are turning to a side hustles either.

The Bureau of Statistics reports that almost 900,000 Australians are working two or more jobs this year.

AirTasker’s Tim Fung says demand is rising for outsourced furniture removal, cleaning and home repairs, and the rising cost of living can bring unexpected benefits.

"During periods of high inflation the taskers benefit bc as the price of services goes up that translates into higher wages for our workers."

