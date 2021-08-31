A Sydney suburb has a record vaccination rate

As New South Wales hits its vaccination target of six million vaccines administered across the state, authorities have flagged extra freedoms for double-dosed residents. Whether the privileges will extend to residents living in Sydney's 12 local government areas of concern is undecided.





But Premier Gladys Berejiklian says there has been an increase in vaccine uptake there.





"In relation to the vaccine rollout, I want to call out some communities who've had such a jump in the rates of their vaccination. A deep thank you. Blacktown has done an amazing job. Burwood, Fairfield, Canterbury and Bankstown. These suburbs have gone to very low vaccination rates to some of the highest in the state and we're incredibly proud of all of you."





Edmondson Park, a suburb in the hotspot local government area of the City of Liverpool, leads the way. According to New South Wales Health, the suburb has more than 3,100 residents eligible for the vaccine, of which more than 90 per cent have received their first dose.





Between 80 and 89 per cent of the suburb’s population is fully vaccinated. This puts the suburb among the top vaccination rates in the state.





City of Liverpool mayor Wendy Waller says that Edmondson Park's high vaccination rate is a “success story”.





"I'm very proud of Edmondson Park because they've had their second dose of the vaccine, vaccination. Most of the folk out there are migrants that have come from overseas, and I think what’s happened is, they’ve got family members who are obviously doing it tough overseas with COVID and they’ve seen what’s coming, and they’ve decided right before anybody else to go out and get the vaccination done, and they've done it. And they're really leading the way, couldn't be prouder."





Edmondson Park has a high multicultural population.





According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, almost 15 per cent of Edmondson Park residents are from the Indian community.





More than six per cent are Italian and almost five per cent are Chinese.





Federation of Indian Associations of New South Wales president and cardiologist Dr Yadu Singh says the high vaccination rates are influenced by events overseas.





“There's a large Indian community in these areas, and the Indian community in Sydney is very educated, very highly educated and so that's one thing. They are aware of what can go wrong and what is happening right now in Sydney. But also, more importantly, that we have seen a major surge of COVID infections in India just a few months ago where a lot of people died in big numbers.”





