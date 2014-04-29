SBS Punjabi

A tribute to Hari Singh Nalwa, The Greatest General of Khalsa Army

Hari Singh Nalwa Source: Sharan Arts

Published 29 April 2014 at 11:12pm, updated 1 May 2016 at 8:31pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Hari Singh Nalwa (1791-1837) was Commander-in-chief of the Khalsa, the army of the Sikh Empire. Sardar Nalwa is known for his role in the conquests of Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir, Peshawar and Jamrud. Hari Singh Nalwa was responsible for expanding the frontier of Sikh Empire to beyond the Indus River right up to the mouth of the Khyber Pass. On April 30, 1837 Sardar Nalwa succumbed to bullet shots hit by a Pathan warrior who concealed himself behind a rock aiming at Sardar Nalwa twice. Here is SBS Punjabi paying tribute to the supreme commander of Khalsa Fauj who not only changed the course of history but also the geography of the Indian subcontinent for the first time, reversing - for ever - the tidal wave of foreign hordes…

