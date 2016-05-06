A tribute to Shiv Kumar Batalvi - on his 43rd death anniversary

Although he died this very day, May 6, 1973, at the tender age of 36, he made an unparalleled contribution to Punjabi literature in the 20th century.





He was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, but in 1967, he became the youngest recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award for his epic Loona.





Shiv is a shining star in the firmament of Punjabi literature - here is a heartfelt homage to the legend, on this day which marks his 43rd death anniversary.





This special SBS Punjabi feature has been written and spoken by Mandeep Chahil, and produced by Manpreet K Singh, also using some quotes from this YouTube video






















