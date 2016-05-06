SBS Punjabi

A tribute to Shiv Kumar Batalvi - on his 43rd death anniversary

SBS Punjabi

Shiv Kumar Batalvi

Shiv Kumar Batalvi Source: YouTube

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 May 2016 at 5:41pm, updated 6 May 2016 at 5:45pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Shiv Kumar Batalvi is a legend of Punjabi literature, widely known for his moving, romantic and tragic prose and poetry.

Published 6 May 2016 at 5:41pm, updated 6 May 2016 at 5:45pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Although he died this very day, May 6, 1973, at the tender age of 36, he made an unparalleled contribution to Punjabi literature in the 20th century.

 He was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, but in 1967, he became the youngest recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award for his epic Loona.

 Shiv is a shining star in the firmament of Punjabi literature - here is a heartfelt homage to the legend, on this day which marks his 43rd death anniversary.

 This special SBS Punjabi feature has been written and spoken by Mandeep Chahil, and produced by Manpreet K Singh, also using some quotes from this YouTube video



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?