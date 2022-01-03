SBS Punjabi

A very Happy New Year from SBS Punjabi family

SBS Punjabi

sbs punjabi

SBS Punjabi Team Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2022 at 4:58pm, updated 3 January 2022 at 10:53pm
By SBS Punjabi
Source: SBS

As we welcome new year, our team at SBS Punjabi extends its greetings to the listeners. We truly value the relationship with our audience, and we look forward to continued community support into 2022.

Published 3 January 2022 at 4:58pm, updated 3 January 2022 at 10:53pm
By SBS Punjabi
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack