SBS Punjabi

A very special Anzac Day commemoration at SBS Punjabi studios

SBS Punjabi

SBS team with some of our special guests

SBS team with some of our special guests Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 April 2016 at 11:01am, updated 26 April 2016 at 11:16am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

The SBS Punjabi team marked Anzac Day 2016 in a very special way this year.

Published 26 April 2016 at 11:01am, updated 26 April 2016 at 11:16am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
We were joined in the studio by three VIP guests, each with a very rich Punjabi Anzac connection:

 

1. Nehchal Singh - the great grandson of Indian Anzac Pte Desanda Singh, who went to World War 1 as an Australian soldier. Nehchal brought the medals won by Pte Desanda Singh to our studios on Anzac Day.

 

2. Capt Sandeep Bhagat - a serving Australian Army reservist, of Punjabi origin who has been deployed as an Australian soldier many times in the recent past. Capt Bhagat also brought his medals and reflected on "Anzac spirit"- what it really means. He was joined by his son, Kaustav, who is an Air Force cadet and dreams of joining the RAAF

 

3. Dr. Harsh Vivek Singh - a short commission officer in the Indian army, who is now an orthopaedic surgeon in Melbourne. He participated in the Anzac Day dawn service last year and this year as well.

 

The SBS Punjabi team met all of these VIP guests at our Melbourne studios Monday, April 25. Presenting here, the audio of the full interview with all of our guests, which was also streamed live as a video on SBS Punjabi Facebook page. You can still watch the video on https://www.facebook.com/SBSPunjabi

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'