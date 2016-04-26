A very special Anzac Day commemoration at SBS Punjabi studios

We were joined in the studio by three VIP guests, each with a very rich Punjabi Anzac connection:











1. Nehchal Singh - the great grandson of Indian Anzac Pte Desanda Singh, who went to World War 1 as an Australian soldier. Nehchal brought the medals won by Pte Desanda Singh to our studios on Anzac Day.











2. Capt Sandeep Bhagat - a serving Australian Army reservist, of Punjabi origin who has been deployed as an Australian soldier many times in the recent past. Capt Bhagat also brought his medals and reflected on "Anzac spirit"- what it really means. He was joined by his son, Kaustav, who is an Air Force cadet and dreams of joining the RAAF











3. Dr. Harsh Vivek Singh - a short commission officer in the Indian army, who is now an orthopaedic surgeon in Melbourne. He participated in the Anzac Day dawn service last year and this year as well.











The SBS Punjabi team met all of these VIP guests at our Melbourne studios Monday, April 25. Presenting here, the audio of the full interview with all of our guests, which was also streamed live as a video on SBS Punjabi Facebook page. You can still watch the video on https://www.facebook.com/SBSPunjabi









