A veteran Akali speaks about Akali Dal’s glorious past and challenging future

Akali Dal was formed on 14 December 1920 as a task force of the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, the Sikh religious body.





The party considers itself the principal representative of Sikhs.





In the 1950s, the party launched the Punjabi Suba movement, demanding a state with the majority of Punjabi speaking people, out of undivided East Punjab under the leadership of Sant Fateh Singh.





Around this time, Giani Santokh Singh (now in Australia) actively joined the party to support its agenda of making a ‘new Punjab’.





In an interview, Giani Santokh Singh shared his observations about Shiromani Akali Dal’s* past, present, and future in Punjab.





“The party is going through a tough time now, but the sun will rise again,” says Mr Singh who is also a loyal supporter of the party.





“Ever since its formation in 1920, the basic philosophy of the party remains to give a political voice to Sikh issues.





“You cannot fight for your rights unless you’ve political representation.”





Also Read 98 years of Akali Dal: historic gains to a battle of survival







The previous Punjab government was formed by Akali Dal in partnership with its regional and national ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).





It had 59 members in Punjab Legislative Assembly and combined with 12 of BJP, formed a majority government.





The party lost the elections held on 4th February 2017 and was only able to win 15 seats in the 117 seat Punjab Assembly.





The anger against the sacrilege, the apology to the Dera Head Ram Rahim followed by the firing had multiplied their anger manifold and people started boycotting SAD leaders.





While Punjab looks to heal from the scourge of sacrilege incidents, SAD is now struggling to make a comeback in Punjab politics, say political analysts in Punjab.





*There are many parties with the name ‘Shiromani Akali Dal’. The party mentioned here is the one led by former Punjab chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.





The views expressed here are those of Giani Santokh Singh and SBS does not endorse this information.



