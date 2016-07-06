A warning that Pauline Hanson's words could trigger a wave of hate and discrimination

One Nation's Pauline Hanson

One Nation's Pauline Hanson Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 July 2016 at 4:16pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Australia's Race Discrimination Commissioner says senator-elect Pauline Hanson has effectively given bigots a licence to commit violent and discriminatory acts.

Published 6 July 2016 at 4:16pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Queensland senator-elect Pauline Hanson is continuing to stir controversy with comments that Australia's Race Discrimination Commissioner warns could incite discrimination.

 

Dr Tim Soutphommasane says Ms Hanson could be setting a dangerous precedent for the nation.His warning comes after comments Ms Hanson made early this week.

 

In a near-repeat of her maiden parliamentary speech 20 years ago, where she warned of a flood of Asians entering the country, Ms Hanson has linked Islam with terrorism.

 

And she has called for a ban on burqas and niqabs and accused mosques of preaching hate.

 

Manpreet K Singh has more on this story...

 





Share