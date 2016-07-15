Aakhri Mulaqat: a song made with collaboration from Australia, India and Pakistan!







The song is sung by Sydney based singer Johny Seth, written by Indian lyricist Munish Singh Dhanjal and the score is composed by Pakistan based Omar Malik.





Adding to the Australian flavour is the video, which is directed by Pav Dharia and Melbourne based actor Puneet Gulati is featured as well.





Here are two interviews - with singer Johny Seth and actor Puneet Gulati, who tell you more about the song and its origins!





The song Aakhri Mulaqat has already topped the charts in India, less than 24 hours after its release





Actor Puneet Gulati at SBS Punjabi studios with Manpreet K Singh




