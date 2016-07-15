SBS Punjabi

Aakhri Mulaqat: a song made with collaboration from Australia, India and Pakistan!

SBS Punjabi

The Australian team behind Aakhri Mulaqat

The Australian team behind Aakhri Mulaqat Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 July 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 18 July 2016 at 12:17pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

The song Aakhri Mulaqat was released online on July 14, and within a few hours, has topped the charts in India - racing to No 1 Punjabi song.

Published 15 July 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 18 July 2016 at 12:17pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS


The song is sung by Sydney based singer Johny Seth, written by Indian lyricist Munish Singh Dhanjal and the score is composed by Pakistan based Omar Malik.

 Adding to the Australian flavour is the video, which is directed by Pav Dharia and Melbourne based actor Puneet Gulati is featured as well.

 Here are two interviews - with singer Johny Seth and actor Puneet Gulati, who tell you more about the song and its origins!

The song Aakhri Mulaqat has already topped the charts in India, less than 24 hours after its release
The song Aakhri Mulaqat has already topped the charts in India, less than 24 hours after its release Source: Supplied


Actor Puneet Gulati at SBS Punjabi studios with Manpreet K Singh
Actor Puneet Gulati at SBS Punjabi studios with Manpreet K Singh Source: SBS Punjabi


A scene from the video of the song Aakhri Mulaqat
A scene from the video of the song Aakhri Mulaqat Source: Supplied


Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?