Aamir Khan seeks blessings at a gurudwara in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood star Aamir Khan in and as Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood star Aamir Khan in and as Laal Singh Chaddha

Published 28 November 2019 at 11:21am, updated 5 December 2019 at 7:44am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Hear what's making news in the Indian entertainment industry in this week's Bollywood Gupshup.

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan is in Punjab for the shooting of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he plays the title role.

He sought blessings at Gurudwara Bhatta Sahib near Ropar during the filming. The story line of the movie is said to be inspired by the Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump.

Also in the Bollywood buzz this week:

Salman Khan's sister is expected to give birth to her second child on Salman's birthday - December 27. 

New movie Panipat may be released next week.

Akshay's music debut 'Aisa Kar Kamaal Ke Tera Ho Jaaoon' has got the fastest 100 million views.

Pati Patni aur Voh's remix 'Akhiyon se goli mare' will be sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar.

