Adobe chooses Ankur Patar to recreate the world’s lost masterpieces

"The Storm on the Sea of Galilee" is a 1633 painting by Rembrandt Source: Photo by Ankur Patar
Published 27 July 2016 at 6:06pm, updated 16 August 2021 at 3:17pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Adobe chose Brisbane-based Ankur Singh Patar along with three other artists around the world to recreate lost masterpieces by the worlds' best painters sourcing Adobe Stock. Mr Patar took nearly 180 hours and around 250 stock images to recreate this masterpiece.
