After a century, the British Army issues Sikh Daily Prayer books

After two years of campaigning, Major Virdee has succeeded and is ensuring the daily prayer books will be available to all Sikh members of the British armed forces.





"The Army has been providing Christian religious texts for many years, and I saw the opportunity there to open the door for the Sikh faith to provide Sikh texts."





The prayer books have been printed in three languages and in durable material to withstand the rigours of military life.





There are camouflage books for the British Army, and navy blue books for the Royal Navy and RAF





"For Sikhs, our scriptures are not just words, but they are the living embodiment of our Guru."





Satveer Singh Padam designed the new version of the Nitnem Gutka and said he wanted to incorporate historical elements of the Sikh faith into the new version.



