SBS Punjabi

After a century, the British Army issues Sikh Daily Prayer books

SBS Punjabi

A Sikh member of the Coldstream Guards wearing a turban as he takes part in the Colonel's Review

A Sikh member of the Coldstream Guards wearing a turban as he takes part in the Colonel's Review Source: Getty / PA Images via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 November 2022 at 9:14am
By Claire Jones (BBC), Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has issued Sikh Daily Prayer Books, called Nitnem Gutka, to Sikh service personnel for the first time in more than a century. A major in the British Army has spent the past two years campaigning to make this possible.

Published 28 November 2022 at 9:14am
By Claire Jones (BBC), Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
After two years of campaigning, Major Virdee has succeeded and is ensuring the daily prayer books will be available to all Sikh members of the British armed forces.

"The Army has been providing Christian religious texts for many years, and I saw the opportunity there to open the door for the Sikh faith to provide Sikh texts."

The prayer books have been printed in three languages and in durable material to withstand the rigours of military life.

There are camouflage books for the British Army, and navy blue books for the Royal Navy and RAF

"For Sikhs, our scriptures are not just words, but they are the living embodiment of our Guru."

Satveer Singh Padam designed the new version of the Nitnem Gutka and said he wanted to incorporate historical elements of the Sikh faith into the new version.

"Everything represents something different. This is their main logo, you'll see the punch dagger called the Katar. Then you have the Kirpan here, which is our curved blade sword. Throughout history, we've always had symbolism of weaponry, it's part of our history, fighting with good against evil. It's incredible honestly."
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews VIC Election.jpg

Victory for Labor in Victoria

Food delivery person rides a bike with a food bag on his back

Deliveroo food delivery company pulls out of Australia

Zahra Hashemabadi Barat fled Iran with her husband and two daughters in 2013. (SBS).jpg

Home Affairs apologises for letters telling asylum seekers to leave

A final report finds Scott Morrison's secret ministerial appointments undermined government

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 25 November 2022