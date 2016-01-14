SBS Punjabi

Air India passenger's costly items go missing from baggage

SBS Punjabi

Air India

Source: Air India

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 January 2016 at 9:56pm, updated 14 January 2016 at 10:11pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS

Sandeep Kaur Deol, a Melbourne resident had to wait for a full week before she could claim her baggage after she chose to take an Air India flight New Delhi. Sandeep says she was shocked to see her gold jewellery and some other belongings missing after she finally got her luggage. Air India says the passenger did not report anything missing at the time luggage was collected.

Published 14 January 2016 at 9:56pm, updated 14 January 2016 at 10:11pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'

gogi rai.jpg

'I ran till I recovered': How athletics helped Gogi Rai manage his asthma