Air India passenger's costly items go missing from baggage

Source: Air India
Published 14 January 2016 at 9:56pm, updated 14 January 2016 at 10:11pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Sandeep Kaur Deol, a Melbourne resident had to wait for a full week before she could claim her baggage after she chose to take an Air India flight New Delhi. Sandeep says she was shocked to see her gold jewellery and some other belongings missing after she finally got her luggage. Air India says the passenger did not report anything missing at the time luggage was collected.
