‘All three levels of government are trying their best to support the flood victims’, Councillor Moninder Singh

Blacktown LGA under floods

Blacktown LGA under floods. Photo: Moninder Singh Source: Moninder Singh

Published 20 July 2022 at 8:51am, updated 20 July 2022 at 12:11pm
By MP Singh
Many parts of New South Wales are struck by the heavy rains for the second time bringing severe floods. The local, state and federal governments are trying their best to provide immediate and long-term help to the flood victims.

Sydney’s Blacktown LGA has many areas where floods have caused considerable damage to private and public property.

Dr Moninder Singh, a Punjabi councillor in the Blacktown council has spoken to SBS Punjabi about the immediate help that the council is providing to the residents of the LGA.

“The Blacktown council has set up make-shift storage areas near the flood-affected suburbs and is reaching out to the people with all possible help,” said Mr Singh.
NSW floods
Blacktown council reaching out to the flood victims. Source: Moninder Singh


Councillor Singh also shared what type of state and federal level support is available for the flood victims.

“The Federal Government of Australia has recently announced cash payments for the flood victims that are made available through Centrelink and MyGov,” he said.

'Serving humanity': Selfless Sikh volunteers distribute free meals to flood victims in Lismore

Renewed push calling for building overhaul on flood plains



