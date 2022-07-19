‘All three levels of government are trying their best to support the flood victims’, Councillor Moninder Singh

Sydney’s Blacktown LGA has many areas where floods have caused considerable damage to private and public property.





Dr Moninder Singh, a Punjabi councillor in the Blacktown council has spoken to SBS Punjabi about the immediate help that the council is providing to the residents of the LGA.





“The Blacktown council has set up make-shift storage areas near the flood-affected suburbs and is reaching out to the people with all possible help,” said Mr Singh. Blacktown council reaching out to the flood victims. Source: Moninder Singh





Advertisement

Councillor Singh also shared what type of state and federal level support is available for the flood victims.





“The Federal Government of Australia has recently announced cash payments for the flood victims that are made available through Centrelink and MyGov,” he said.





Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.





Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









