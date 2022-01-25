Almost 1500 languages at risk of disappearing by the end of the century

The Australian National University study claims that of the world's 7,000 recognised languages, around half are already endangered, and 1500 could disappear completely.





The problems extends around the globe, with almost every continent home to dozens of endangered languages that may no longer be spoken by the end of this century.





The co-author of the research, Professor Felicity Meakins says the dominance of languages like English is the main cause.





One of the major findings of the study is that schooling is one of the primary drivers of language endangerment, so schooling in a regionally dominant language and so the message from this really is about bilingual education and the need to support school.





One thing there is consensus on is the need for greater funding to ensure Australia's rich linguistic tapestry continues in the future.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this information in Punjabi.





