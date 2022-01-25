SBS Punjabi

Almost 1500 languages at risk of disappearing by the end of the century

SBS Punjabi

Many languages in danger

Different eras alphabet characters. Credit: Unsplash/Tomas Martinez Source: Unsplash

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 January 2022 at 2:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Kath Landers, Amy Hall
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Concerning new research suggests more than 20 per cent of the world's languages could cease being spoken within the next 80 years. The Australian study found close to 1500 endangered languages, many of them Indigenous, are at risk of disappearing unless drastic action is taken to preserve their use.

Published 25 January 2022 at 2:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Kath Landers, Amy Hall
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
The Australian National University study claims that of the world's 7,000 recognised languages, around half are already endangered, and 1500 could disappear completely.

The problems extends around the globe, with almost every continent home to dozens of endangered languages that may no longer be spoken by the end of this century.

The co-author of the research, Professor Felicity Meakins says the dominance of languages like English is the main cause.

Advertisement
One of the major findings of the study is that schooling is one of the primary drivers of language endangerment, so schooling in a regionally dominant language and so the message from this really is about bilingual education and the need to support school.

One thing there is consensus on is the need for greater funding to ensure Australia's rich linguistic tapestry continues in the future.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this information in Punjabi. 

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
.

Other related podcasts

Commemorative postage stamp released in New Zealand to mark Punjabi Language Week

‘Learning a language other than English can help children with autism and dyslexia,’ says Melbourne-based paediatrician



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack