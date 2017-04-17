Amarinder Singh won't meet Harjit Singh Sajjan | Punjabi Diary

Here is our Punjab based correspondent Paramjit Sona, covering this news in the weekly Punjab Diary. His report was presented on SBS Punjabi program on Monday, April 17, 2017, which touched upon issues of Punjabi and national significance in India. Here's the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
Supplied Source: Supplied
Published 17 April 2017 at 10:36pm, updated 17 April 2017 at 11:00pm
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
Canadian Defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan begins his visit to India today, but his proposed visit to Punjab has led to friction of all sorts with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Published 17 April 2017 at 10:36pm, updated 17 April 2017 at 11:00pm
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
Share