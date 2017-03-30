SBS Punjabi

Punjab-Red beacon goof up, government repeal orders after social media uproar

Orders issued by Punjab government in relation to beacon lights on cars

Orders issued by Punjab government in relation to beacon lights on cars Source: Supplied

Published 30 March 2017 at 3:51pm, updated 30 March 2017 at 6:06pm
By Gautam Kapil
Punjab government on Tuesday made a U-turn on its decision to remove red beacons from official vehicles of ministers.

However, the state government's order was short-lived, because hours later, CM Capt Amarinder Singh was forced to revoke it following severe criticism on social media.

The recent order ran counter to the March 18 cabinet decision which said neither MLAs, officials nor cabinet ministers except chief minister, judges and emergency service officials will use red beacons. The chief minister office (CMO), however, issued a rebuttal, saying "the transport department had erroneously put out a part of the poll manifesto, which the social media had picked up and published as an official notification"

Order in Punjabi
A copy of the order, written in Punjabi, as obtained by SBS Punjabi Source: Supplied


