SBS Punjabi

Hear what the poltical leaders said after Punjab election results

SBS Punjabi

Catpain Amarinder has led the Congress to a landslide victory in Punjab

Catpain Amarinder has led the Congress to a landslide victory in Punjab: Hear what other Punjab leaders have to say about the election results Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 March 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 14 March 2017 at 10:02am
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

Captain Amarinder Singh has led the Congress party to an unexpected yet sweeping majority in Punjab, with Aam Admi party emerging as the main opposition party and SAD-BJP coalition facing a complete electoral rout.

Published 13 March 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 14 March 2017 at 10:02am
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
In this report, our Kapurthala based correspondent Paramjit Sona presents a full report card of how the main parties and their most recognizable candidates fared.

 You will also hear from Captain Amarinder Singh, Parkash Singh Badal, HS Phoolka, Navjot Sidhu, Sukhbir Badal, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, and many more candidates who contested the Punjab 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections.

This is how the parties fared in Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections
This is how the parties fared in Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections Source: Supplied


Above image courtesy of Times of India Twitter page.

 
Also read and hear

Will clean up drugs in four weeks, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Comment: Punjab election results will have far reaching effects on India's national politics

Phoolka AAP's best bet in cliffhanger Punjab election

Akali deal with Deras can have horrific consequences for Punjab



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?