SBS Punjabi

Amarjit Shah Singh - OCI information

SBS Punjabi

Amarjit Shah Singh

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 March 2016 at 2:06pm, updated 4 March 2016 at 8:58pm
Source: SBS

In this interview, Amarjit Singh ji tells us about his grand service that he is providing about Consular services … be it OCI, PIO, normal visa or anything to deal with consulate office. Amarjit Singh ji was chief manager at VFS office for more than 7 years and was awarded many times for his services. He tells us finer things about how to apply OCI, and other visas. The most important thing he tells us is about e-Visa that is much cheaper and quicker in case of an emergency.

Published 4 March 2016 at 2:06pm, updated 4 March 2016 at 8:58pm
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'