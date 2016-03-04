Amarjit Shah Singh - OCI information

Source: Supplied
In this interview, Amarjit Singh ji tells us about his grand service that he is providing about Consular services … be it OCI, PIO, normal visa or anything to deal with consulate office. Amarjit Singh ji was chief manager at VFS office for more than 7 years and was awarded many times for his services. He tells us finer things about how to apply OCI, and other visas. The most important thing he tells us is about e-Visa that is much cheaper and quicker in case of an emergency.
