American relief bill signed into law

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the American Rescue Plan

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the American Rescue Plan Source: AAP

Published 17 March 2021 at 4:01pm, updated 18 March 2021 at 10:40am
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
United States President Joe Biden has signed his 2.4 trillion dollars COVID-19 relief bill into law aimed at strengthening the country's economy. In Europe, Italy and Norway follow Denmark in stopping the administration of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after Denmark recorded serious cases of blood clots in recipients.

United States President Joe Biden has signed his 2.4 trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill into law after the House of Representatives gave its final congressional approval.

It comes as the country marks one year since the start of the pandemic that has seen over 529,000 Americans lose their lives.

The legislation, called the American Rescue Plan, includes 1,800 dollar one-off payments for most Americans, extends weekly jobless benefit payments until September, and allocates funding to state and local governments, school re-openings, vaccine distribution, and COVID-19 testing and research.

President Biden says the legislation is about supporting Americans through the pandemic.

"I believe this is and most people, I think, do as well, this historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation working people, middle class folks, people who built the country a fighting chance. That's what the essence of it is."

Click on the player above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


