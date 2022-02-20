SBS Punjabi

Anticipation mounts ahead of international borders reopening

SBS Punjabi

Flights between NSW and Victoria have resumed without any COVID-19 restrictions, as the border between the two states reopens.



Published 21 February 2022 at 9:21am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Harleen Kaur


There's great anticipation as families plan to reunite, and businesses and airlines prepare for the reopening of international borders on Monday February the 21st. Some people have waited two years to see loved ones overseas, and some businesses have tried their best to survive difficult times until foreign tourists return to Australia.

The lifting of the almost two-year ban on foreign travellers means only fully vaccinated tourists will be able to come. The reopening represents the first time that vaccinated people from anywhere in the world will be able to visit Australia since March 2020.

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated will be required to show proof of a medical exemption before entering the country.

Businesses too are keen for the return of international travellers, especially tourists. Tourism Research Australia says tourism losses since the start of the pandemic total AU$101.7 billion, and international travel spending in Australia plunged to $1.3 billion last year.

And new data from global travel site Skyscanner shows inbound travel bookings are up 35 per cent compared to December, with travellers planning to come from India, UK, South Korea, Germany and the US.

Skyscanner’s Senior Director Paul Whiteway says Australia must restore travel confidence and the country's reputation as a top destination.

”The reopening of Australia’s borders to international borders to international visitors is a milestone in the tourism industry. Amazing news for international travellers dreaming of visiting the country. It’s exciting times and we are definitely going to see a surge in searches (for trips to Australia).”

A new $40 million federal government tourism marketing campaign is trying to harness that interest.

Detailed information about this can be obtained by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

