SBS Punjabi

Antiviral treatment access expands for more Australians

SBS Punjabi

Antiviral treatment access expands for more Australians

Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 July 2022 at 1:17pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:10pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Tom Stayner
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

More people in the community are now eligible for COVID-19 treatments, as the country experiences a winter surge in community transmission of the virus. Over 10,000 lives have been lost in Australia since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Published 13 July 2022 at 1:17pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:10pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Tom Stayner
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
With a winter COVID-19 wave of infections underway, the federal government is drawing on the nation's medical stockpile.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler says the most vulnerable in the community will, from Monday, the 11th of July, be eligible for anti-viral COVID-19 treatments.

Up, until now, the antiviral drugs have been restricted to older Australians with high risk factors.

Advertisement
Now, anyone aged 70 and over will have access, and so will those aged 50 and over with two or more risk factors, such as pre-existing medical conditions.

The same rules will apply to indigenous Australians aged 30 years and over.

One difference between this COVID-19 wave and others that the country has faced is this time, workers cannot reply on an emergency sick leave payment from the federal government.

Mr Butler is defending the decision to end the payment.

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Also Know

Patients and doctors face language barriers

Is it time for everyone to get a second booster vaccination?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack