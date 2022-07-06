Is it time for everyone to get a second booster vaccination?

As Australia braces for yet another wave of Omicron infections, researchers are questioning whether further vaccinations should be rolled out among the general population.





More than 70 per cent of Australians have had at least three shots of a COVID-19 vaccine – that’s two normal doses, plus a smaller booster jab.





A second booster dose – the fourth jab in total - is currently recommended for certain vulnerable groups, such as those who are over 65, or the severely immunocompromised.





Australian children aged between six months and five years old will likely soon become eligible for their first dose of the COVID-19 jab.





Over the weekend Australia registered its 10,000th coronavirus death.





Around 40 people on average are dying with the virus every day.





At the same time, Australia has also moved to further relax certain COVID-19 restrictions and requirements.





For example, as of July the sixth, foreign travellers arriving in the country will no longer need to demonstrate proof of vaccination.





