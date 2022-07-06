SBS Punjabi

Is it time for everyone to get a second booster vaccination?

SBS Punjabi

Vulnerable people can now receive a second booster vaccination

Vulnerable people can now receive a second booster vaccination Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 July 2022 at 2:01pm
By Steven Trask
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

A second COVID-19 booster shot is currently only recommended for vulnerable subsets of the Australian population, such as people aged over 65. But with the Health Department warning about a winter spike in Omicron cases, some experts say it's time to offer the second booster more broadly.

Published 6 July 2022 at 2:01pm
By Steven Trask
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
As Australia braces for yet another wave of Omicron infections, researchers are questioning whether further vaccinations should be rolled out among the general population. 

More than 70 per cent of Australians have had at least three shots of a COVID-19 vaccine – that’s two normal doses, plus a smaller booster jab. 

A second booster dose – the fourth jab in total - is currently recommended for certain vulnerable groups, such as those who are over 65, or the severely immunocompromised. 

Advertisement
Australian children aged between six months and five years old will likely soon become eligible for their first dose of the COVID-19 jab. 

Over the weekend Australia registered its 10,000th coronavirus death.

Around 40 people on average are dying with the virus every day. 

At the same time, Australia has also moved to further relax certain COVID-19 restrictions and requirements. 

For example, as of July the sixth, foreign travellers arriving in the country will no longer need to demonstrate proof of vaccination. 

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Also Know

2021 Census confirms growing trend away from religion in Australia

Patients and doctors face language barriers



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack