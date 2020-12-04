SBS Punjabi

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ready to welcome their first baby

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup

Anushka and Virat ready to welcome their first baby. Source: Twitter / https://twitter.com/liveeelovelaugh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 December 2020 at 12:37pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Lots of 'baby' news from Bollywood this week: timeless superstars Dharmendra and Hema Malini have become grandparents of twins. And Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli are expecting a baby in January. This and much more in our weekly news bulletin from Bollywood.

Published 4 December 2020 at 12:37pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Anushka Sharma is pregnant and has taken some time off from the movie world to concentrate on welcoming the baby in January.

Anushka said that after the birth of the baby she will see if and how she will be able to transition back into  cinema life.

Husband Virat Kohli, currently on the tour of Australia, will return to India after the first test in Adelaide. He has been granted paternity leave to welcome his first-born.

Advertisement
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are coming together in the movie Coolie No-1 but the audience said it is no comparison to the original movie of Govinda.

Arshad Warsi’s comedy can be enjoyed once again in the upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey.

Unbelievable video effects would be on display in the upcoming movie Ramastra whose budget has gone over 300 crore.  It was due to be released on 4th Dec but due to Coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed. 

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics