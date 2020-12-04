Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ready to welcome their first baby

Anushka Sharma is pregnant and has taken some time off from the movie world to concentrate on welcoming the baby in January.





Anushka said that after the birth of the baby she will see if and how she will be able to transition back into cinema life.





Husband Virat Kohli, currently on the tour of Australia, will return to India after the first test in Adelaide. He has been granted paternity leave to welcome his first-born.





Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are coming together in the movie Coolie No-1 but the audience said it is no comparison to the original movie of Govinda.





Arshad Warsi’s comedy can be enjoyed once again in the upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey.





Unbelievable video effects would be on display in the upcoming movie Ramastra whose budget has gone over 300 crore. It was due to be released on 4 th Dec but due to Coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed.





