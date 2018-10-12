Apart from learning how to swim, we must fully understand water safety

Jump Swim School Guildford’s Director, owner and operator Anupreet Bedi believes that learning how to swim not only saves precious lives but it also improves overall health and cures major ailments like asthma.





"Learning to swim is like learning how to ride a bicycle -- one keeps improving with time, and never forgets the basic skill," said Ms Bedi in an interview with SBS Punjabi.





"Mostly the migrants bring their children to swimming schools only in summer and impose high expectations on them to learn it very quickly. This expectation generates huge pressure in children and the fear of water doesn’t go away easily", she says.





"Most of the parents themselves have great fears for water but they expect their children to learn swimming in the shortest span of time."





Source: Anupreet Bedi





‘Our school imparts training to adults as well, but our main focus is on children’s swimming."





"Toddlers are at the highest risk of drowning because they have heavy heads and can even drown in small tub of water", Anupreet the director of Jump Swim school Guildford says.





‘Start teaching swimming to children as young as possible. Jump swim school has learners as young as three months and you'll be surprised to know, they are most comfortable in water because they used to breathing, kicking and paddling when they were in the womb of their mothers’.





Anupreet Bedi worked as an executive with the Federal government and doesn’t have a sports background. However, while raising her two children, Anupreet realized that it was the right time to switch to business in order to spend more time with her family. While going through many available options, she chose swimming school because besides being a great business, it also satisfies her quest for community service.





Anupreet admits that ‘Each day of her life at swim school is different and challenging. From being the owner, operator and a qualified AustSwim assessor, I love ground level teaching as well. Swimming yourself is quite different from teaching others’.





Our school go out and teach free water safety techniques in schools, libraries and community centers Source: Anupreet Bedi





‘The pool environment is quite safe as compared to swimming in beaches and river waters. But our main focus is to teach overall lifesaving and water safety skills -- not only how to swim. We teach how to control breathing while submerged in water and then how to grab something as support when floating above water’.





To impart water safety awareness to the wider community Anupreet says, ‘We go out and teach free water safety techniques in schools, libraries and community centers. Most of the Indian sub-continent people, especially the ladies have some cultural clothing restrictions, making it really hard to even learn swimming’.





Jump swim school is proud finalist of annual IABCA awards of this year.









