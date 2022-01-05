Arrest made after app sets up online 'auction' of Muslim women

Indian police began an investigation after several Indian Muslim women said on social media that their pictures had been used without consent to create an open source online app on the GitHub platform.





In this case, an app had been set up which shared pictures of scores of Muslim women for an "auction" in a case of apparent hatred toward the minority community.





One victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was disgusted.





"I am absolutely disgusted, humiliated and horrified that this has happened that I woke up on the New Year morning to see my name on…to see myself being auctioned virtually along with 100 other Muslim women because we are Muslims. I am absolutely disgusted."





The app was called Bulli Bai, a derogatory term to describe Muslim women.





In a tweet, journalist Ismat Ara, who was also targeted by the app, says the app was an attempt to harass Muslim women.





"The said 'git-hub' is violent, threatening and intending to create a feeling of fear and shame in my mind, as well as in the minds of women in general, and the Muslim community whose women are being targeted in this hateful manner."





