Artist Peter Drew speaks to SBS about the story behind ‘Bhagwan Singh's photograph’

Peter Drew was behind the wildly popular Real Australians Say Welcome campaign in 2015, where he stuck up 1000 posters emblazoned with the phrase to encourage the welcoming of asylum seekers in the country.





The artist's new campaign, titled 'What is a real Aussie?' once again challenges Australians to think about their cultural identity.





According to Peter, Bhagwan Singh's photo, was taken in Victoria in 1927 for Bhagwan's application for exemption to the White Australia policy.





The White Australia policy, which was set up in the 1850s and abolished in 1966, only allowed immigrants to Australia from UK and other English speaking countries.



















