Artist Peter Drew speaks to SBS about the story behind ‘Bhagwan Singh's photograph’

An old picture of Bhagwan Singh

An old picture of Bhagwan Singh Source: Photo by Peter Drew

Published 25 April 2016 at 9:31pm
By Preetinder Grewal
In this interview, we talk to artist Peter Drew who recently got close attention by Punjabi-origin people after he posted an old picture of Bhagwan Singh on social media. According to Peter, this photo was taken in Victoria in 1927 for Bhagwan's application for exemption to the White Australia policy. Preetinder Grewal reports…

Peter Drew was behind the wildly popular Real Australians Say Welcome campaign in 2015, where he stuck up 1000 posters emblazoned with the phrase to encourage the welcoming of asylum seekers in the country.

The artist's new campaign, titled 'What is a real Aussie?' once again challenges Australians to think about their cultural identity.

According to Peter, Bhagwan Singh's photo, was taken in Victoria in 1927 for Bhagwan's application for exemption to the White Australia policy.

The White Australia policy, which was set up in the 1850s and abolished in 1966, only allowed immigrants to Australia from UK and other English speaking countries.

 





