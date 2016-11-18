At least 400 hate crimes have taken place in US since Donald Trump's election

The Centre, which monitors hate groups in the United States says there's been more than 400 hate crimes or race related incidents since Donald Trump's election win.

















Anti-gay slurs, swastikas spray painted on buildings and social media abuse are some examples of what the Southern Poverty Law Centre says has been a noticeable increase in hate crimes and race related incidents during the past week.











Migrants, Mexicans and Muslims seemed to be the main targets.











In the meantime, the composition of the Trump cabinet is a matter of great speculation at the moment. At least two Punjabi origin candidates' names are said to be in the mix - South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Governor of Louisiana Bobby Jindal.











With reports of racial tensions on the rise, ever since Donald Trump won the elections, it will be interesting to see the racial / gender mix in the incoming Trump administration





Manpreet K Singh has this report



















