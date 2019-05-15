ATO Tax Talk April 2019: Superannuation

Superannuation, or super, is a way of saving money while you are working to provide for the lifestyle you want in retirement.





For most people, if you have a job your employer has to put at least 9.5 percent of your salary or wage into your super. This is called the super guarantee and it’s the law. It doesn’t matter if you work full time, part time, casually or if you hold a temporary visa.





To help your super grow faster, you can add to it with your own money and if you're a small business owner you can invest in super for yourself, for your future.





Most people can choose which super fund they want their super to be paid into. If you don’t make a choice, your employer needs to choose one for you.





If you have more than one super fund account you can combine them to save fees and make it easier to keep track of your super.





First, check that you’re entitled to super. You can use the tools and calculators on our website to work out the amount your employer should be paying.





Then ask your employer what payments they’ve actually made. Your super fund will then be able to tell you if these payments have been received.





If your super isn’t being paid correctly, we’re here to help you.





You can lodge an enquiry with us and we will investigate.





Our website has the details you need. Visit www.ato.gov.au/unpaid super





Generally, you can only access your super when you reach retirement.





There are some very limited circumstances where you may be able to withdraw your super early. Visit ato.gov.au/early-release for details of these.





Be aware of schemes that promote getting early access to your super. They may be illegal and severe penalties apply for illegal early access. If you’re approached by someone about a scheme, contact us to seek advice and ensure your super is protected.





If you are a temporary resident you can claim your super money after you leave Australia and your visa‘s no longer in effect. Details on the departing Australia superannuation payment is available at www.ato.gov.au/dasp





General super information is available in various languages at ato.gov.au/other languages , or you can speak with us in your native language by phoning the Translating and Interpreting Service on 13 14 50 and ask to be connected to 13 10 20 .





