ATO Tax Talk February 2017: Protect yourself from scammers

Australian Taxation Office brings you a monthly Tax Talk on SBS Punjabi

Australian Taxation Office brings you a monthly Tax Talk on SBS Punjabi

Published 15 February 2017 at 10:21am, updated 15 February 2017 at 2:44pm
By ATO
The following information is brought to you by the Australian Taxation Office. Interview with Jagjit Singh

The ATO is concerned about online and email scammers and urges everyone to protect themselves from falling victims to tax scams.

According to Community Relations officer Jagjit Singh, its important to remember, that the ATO will never:

■threaten you with immediate arrest

■ask you to pay money to receive a refund or payment from us

■ask you to pay with iTunes cards or any other pre-paid card

■ask you to pay money into a personal bank account.

The ATO will never ask you to provide personal information, like your Tax file number or credit card number, via email or SMS.

Never click on a link or open attachments if you are unsure who sent it. If it is claiming to be from the ATO, immediately forward the email to reportemailfraud@ato.gov.au and delete it from your email account.

If unsure, finish the call without providing any information. Then call 1800 008 540 to check if it was the ATO.

Click on the audio link above to hear the full interview

 
Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO
Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO Source: Supplied


 
