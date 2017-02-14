ATO Tax Talk February 2017: Protect yourself from scammers

The ATO is concerned about online and email scammers and urges everyone to protect themselves from falling victims to tax scams.





According to Community Relations officer Jagjit Singh, its important to remember, that the ATO will never:





■threaten you with immediate arrest





■ask you to pay money to receive a refund or payment from us





■ask you to pay with iTunes cards or any other pre-paid card





■ask you to pay money into a personal bank account.





The ATO will never ask you to provide personal information, like your Tax file number or credit card number, via email or SMS.





Never click on a link or open attachments if you are unsure who sent it. If it is claiming to be from the ATO, immediately forward the email to reportemailfraud@ato.gov.au and delete it from your email account.





If unsure, finish the call without providing any information. Then call 1800 008 540 to check if it was the ATO.





Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO

















