ATO Tax Talk June 2017: Tax Time

June 30 marks the end of the financial year. Tax time commences each year on 1 July and people have until 31 October to lodge their own tax return.
If you have earned more than $18,200 during the financial year, you will need to lodge a tax return.
You can prepare your own return online using myTax or you can use a registered Tax agent.
To lodge online, you will need a myGov account and then link it to the ATO.
There are videos available on the ATO website showing how to lodge.
There is also Tax Help, a free and confidential service available throughout tax time provided by volunteers trained by the ATO.
People earning less than $60,000 with simple tax affairs can use this service.
Tax Help is available in languages other than English in some community centres.
You can find out more at ato.gov.a/taxhelp
Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Manager at ATO, tells you more in this interview
Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO Source: Supplied
