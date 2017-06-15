SBS Punjabi

ATO Tax Talk June 2017: Tax Time

Monthly Tax Talk segment on SBS Punjabi

Published 15 June 2017 at 10:31am, updated 28 June 2017 at 9:21am
By ATO
The following community information is brought to you by the Australian Taxation Office. Interview with Jagjit Singh

June 30 marks the end of the financial year. Tax time commences each year on 1 July and people have until 31 October to lodge their own tax return.

If you have earned more than $18,200 during the financial year, you will need to lodge a tax return.

You can prepare your own return online using myTax or you can use a registered Tax agent.

To lodge online, you will need a myGov account and then link it to the ATO.

There are videos available on the ATO website showing how to lodge.

There is also Tax Help, a free and confidential service available throughout tax time provided by volunteers trained by the ATO.

People earning less than $60,000 with simple tax affairs can use this service.

Tax Help is available in languages other than English in some community centres.

You can find out more at ato.gov.a/taxhelp

Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Manager at ATO, tells you more in this interview

Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO
Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO Source: Supplied


