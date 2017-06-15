ATO Tax Talk June 2017: Tax Time

June 30 marks the end of the financial year. Tax time commences each year on 1 July and people have until 31 October to lodge their own tax return.





If you have earned more than $18,200 during the financial year, you will need to lodge a tax return.





You can prepare your own return online using myTax or you can use a registered Tax agent.





To lodge online, you will need a myGov account and then link it to the ATO.





There are videos available on the ATO website showing how to lodge.





There is also Tax Help, a free and confidential service available throughout tax time provided by volunteers trained by the ATO.





People earning less than $60,000 with simple tax affairs can use this service.





Tax Help is available in languages other than English in some community centres.





You can find out more at ato.gov.a/taxhelp





Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Manager at ATO, tells you more in this interview





Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO Source: Supplied





