AuSikhs- an app to bring the Punjabi community together

Hardeep, Harmeet and Devinder at SBS Studios

Published 22 January 2016 at 4:46pm, updated 22 January 2016 at 6:15pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Three former Swinburn University students-Harmeet Singh, Devinder Singh and Harpreet Singh came together years after they graduated, to continue their contribution to the Punjabi community-something they have been doing since founding the Swinburn Punjabi Club. The trio aims to make AuSikhs- the app, a data storehouse for the Punjabi community in Victoria, listing social, religious and professional services.

