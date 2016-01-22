AuSikhs- an app to bring the Punjabi community together

Source: SBS Punjabi
Published 22 January 2016 at 4:46pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Three former Swinburn University students-Harmeet Singh, Devinder Singh and Harpreet Singh came together years after they graduated, to continue their contribution to the Punjabi community-something they have been doing since founding the Swinburn Punjabi Club. The trio aims to make AuSikhs- the app, a data storehouse for the Punjabi community in Victoria, listing social, religious and professional services.
