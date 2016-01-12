Aussie Patrick Farmer to run from Kanyakumari to Kashmir - to raise funds for girls' education in India

Pat Farmer is no stranger to world records or challenges that seem impossible to complete. He holds world records for running from the North Pole to the South Pole, for running across Australia's Simpson desert in record time, and last year, he ran for Peace in the Middle East.





Pat Farmer during the Pole to Pole run Source: Pat Farmer





His newest challenge will now take him to India, covering a distance of 4600 kms in two months, running nearly two marathons a day!! And all of this - for a great cause!





He'll commence the epic Spirit of India run on January 26, 2016, which is both Australia Day and the Republic Day of India. Mr Farmer has promised Manpreet K Singh of SBS Punjabi, that he'll call in every two weeks from India, to tell us about his progress.









