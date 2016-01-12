SBS Punjabi

Aussie Patrick Farmer to run from Kanyakumari to Kashmir - to raise funds for girls' education in India

Patrick Farmer, AM, taking up a new challenge - the Spirit of India run in 2016

Patrick Farmer, AM, taking up a new challenge - the Spirit of India run in 2016 Source: P Farmer

Published 12 January 2016 at 12:51pm, updated 12 January 2016 at 1:06pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Multiple world record holder, Australia Day ambassador, former member of Parliament and ultra-marathon runner Patrick Farmer has a new challenge this year... Called the Spirit of India run, this sea to summit race will see him sprinting from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 66 days, and in true Aussie spirit, he's hoping to raise $100,000 for the education of the girl child in India...

Pat Farmer is no stranger to world records or challenges that seem impossible to complete. He holds world records for running from the North Pole to the South Pole, for running across Australia's Simpson desert in record time, and last year, he ran for Peace in the Middle East.

 
Pat Farmer during the Pole to Pole run
Pat Farmer during the Pole to Pole run Source: Pat Farmer


His newest challenge will now take him to India, covering a distance of 4600 kms in two months, running nearly two marathons a day!! And all of this - for a great cause!

 He'll commence the epic Spirit of India run on January 26, 2016, which is both Australia Day and the Republic Day of India. Mr Farmer has promised Manpreet K Singh of SBS Punjabi, that he'll call in every two weeks from India, to tell us about his progress.

 

