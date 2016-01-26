SBS Punjabi

Australia Day - A day of Survival or Invasion?

SBS Punjabi

January 26 is marked many ways in Indigenous communities

January 26 is marked many ways in Indigenous communities Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 January 2016 at 10:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Australia Day, Survival Day or Invasion Day? Australians hold many different views on what January 26 represents - and this is particularly the case among Indigenous communities. For some, it's a celebration of culture. For others it's a day of mourning. While many see it as a time to pay tribute to the survival and resilience of Australia's first peoples.

Published 26 January 2016 at 10:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'

gogi rai.jpg

'I ran till I recovered': How athletics helped Gogi Rai manage his asthma