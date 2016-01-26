Australia Day - A day of Survival or Invasion?

January 26 is marked many ways in Indigenous communities Source: AAP
Published 26 January 2016 at 10:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Australia Day, Survival Day or Invasion Day? Australians hold many different views on what January 26 represents - and this is particularly the case among Indigenous communities. For some, it's a celebration of culture. For others it's a day of mourning. While many see it as a time to pay tribute to the survival and resilience of Australia's first peoples.
