Australia - India maritime relations are vital, says Adm Anup Singh

As the inaugural AUSINDEX is underway at the Indian port city of Vishakhapatnam, a maritime expert explains to us why Australia- India maritime relations are vital for the Indian Ocean region.

Vice Admiral Anup Singh recently visited Australia, for the Indian Ocean Dialogue that was held in Perth, where he spoke about maritime transnational crime as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. 

Apart from other things, Admiral Singh spoke about China's recent forays in the Indian Ocean region and its history, which makes the synergy between Australia and India even more significant. He also spoke about the increasing importance of blue economy in the region.

You can hear an interview in English with Vice Admiral Anup Singh by clicking on this link:



 
Meanwhile, the inaugural bilateral maritime exercise between India and Australia, AUSINDEX15, began in Visakhapatnam, India, on September 12, and will continue until Sep 20.

 Head Navy Capability, Rear Admiral Jonathan Mead, joined Indias Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh,VSM, and said, India is a key security partner in the Indian Ocean and Asia-Pacific. Both our navies have a mutual interest in promoting peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean and this is a natural progression of our Navy-to-Navy relationship, given our shared maritime security interests.

