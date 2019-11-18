'Australia is emerging as a preferred destination for Indians looking for overseas partners'

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Saichithra Swaminathan, the chief portal and mobile officer of Matrimony.com said Australia is indeed one of the top four preferred destinations for their registered users.





“20,000 users have registered for our services in Australia out of which 31% are women and 69% are men.





“Most of them are north Indians, while we also have a considerable proportion of Telugu, Tamil and Malayali backgrounds who are registered with us,” said Ms Swaminathan.





She added that partner choices are largely governed by two factors-“how closely the credentials match between the prospective bride and the groom and secondly, the geographic location of the overseas partner.”





“The location is important because, in some sense, it is going to define the future opportunities available for the person who will be relocating from India and Australia is definitely amongst the top four preferred destinations, based on the data we have collected."





