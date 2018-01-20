Australia needs more professional interpreters as linguistic diversity grows

From March 2018, NAATI , the testing and assessment service related to migration and other government services., will offer a new Credentialed Community Language (CCL) test.





Though NAATI has provision of three different certifications - Certified Translator, Certified Interpreter, and Certified Provisional Interpreter, international students may choose their career as professional translator or interpreter.





Shivi Bhalla, CCL test trainer from Englishwise-Sydney says, “Previously, NAATI used to give certificates to international students, which was rather expensive to get (approximately $5000- $6000, including training) and also time consuming, but now students do not have to go for any diploma course”.





Source: Shivi explaining changes in language test from 2018 by NAATI





NAATI will run the first round of CCL tests in the week 19-23 March 2018. The scheduling of specific languages for this test round will occur in early 2018. Applicants will be advised by email if a test place has been offered to them.





NAATI expects to run at least three other CCL testing rounds throughout 2018.

CCL test fee is set $800 by NAATI. Students will pay their fees, once they get reply back from NAATI, with available test dates.





“Command over the LOTE (Languages other than English) and genuine interpretation skills are must” according to Shivi.





