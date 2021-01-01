Australian News in Punjabi: 1 January 2021

In this bulletin.....





New locally acquired COVID-19 cases in New South Wales and Victoria.





Indigenous campaigners criticise a word change to Australia's National Anthem.





Advertisement

And, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has praised the New South Wales and Victorian governments for their response to the COVID-19 outbreaks.





While international borders remain closed, Mr Morrison provided an update on the number of stranded Australians who were able to safely return home.





"Since the 18th of September, as we have drawn a close of last year, the figures up to December 30 was that 63,109 Australians we were able to get home by the end of year since the 18th of September. That's more than double the number we had as our target if around 26,000 back in September. Australians want to come home, we will keep helping them come home. That will continue to be an issue we manage into the new year."





Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



