Australian News in Punjabi: 11 December 2020

SriLankan Airlines flight UL604 is seen taxing at Tullamarine Airport after landing in Melbourne.

SriLankan Airlines flight UL604 is seen taxing at Tullamarine Airport after landing in Melbourne. Source: AAP

Published 11 December 2020 at 9:50pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Australia's efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine come to an end

National Cabinet meets for the final time this year

State premiers, territory leaders and Prime Minister Scott Morrison have taken part in the final national cabinet meeting for the year, face-to-face in Canberra.

Almost 46,000 Australians stranded overseas have returned home since September. 

More than 38,000 Australians still registered to return home.

Mr Morrison says Australia will continue to support bringing people back into the country and the hotel quarantine system in a safe and steady way.

"We all agree that the health standards on quarantine is the most important issue. Where we can create capacity for people to return non-residents, not Australian citizens, such as seasonal workers stop - to return particularly done on on-farm quarantine which provides over and above capacity to see those economic needs met. But the first priority is the quarantine capacity for returning Australians and residents."

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


SBS Punjabi
Facebook
Twitter


