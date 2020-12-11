Australian News in Punjabi: 11 December 2020

In this bulletin...





Australia's efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine come to an end





National Cabinet meets for the final time this year





State premiers, territory leaders and Prime Minister Scott Morrison have taken part in the final national cabinet meeting for the year, face-to-face in Canberra.





Almost 46,000 Australians stranded overseas have returned home since September.





More than 38,000 Australians still registered to return home.





Mr Morrison says Australia will continue to support bringing people back into the country and the hotel quarantine system in a safe and steady way.





"We all agree that the health standards on quarantine is the most important issue. Where we can create capacity for people to return non-residents, not Australian citizens, such as seasonal workers stop - to return particularly done on on-farm quarantine which provides over and above capacity to see those economic needs met. But the first priority is the quarantine capacity for returning Australians and residents."





