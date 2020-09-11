Australian News in Punjabi: 11 September 2020

In this bulletin...





Rio Tinto's C-E-O resigns over the destruction of a sacred Aboriginal site





Quarantine requirements to be removed for Sydneysiders entering the Northern Territory





And, in tennis, Naomi Osaka reaches the U-S Open final for the second time in three years











Victoria has recorded another 43 coronavirus infections and nine fatalities, taking the state's death toll to 710.





Authorities says they're concerned that there's been a significant decline in non-coronavirus presentations at the state's hospital emergency departments during the typical annual peak in August.





Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says while much of the decrease can be attributed to an 80 per cent fall in yearly flu numbers, it's clear people are putting off treatment for other serious conditions.





"Deferred care can lead to worse health outcomes, longer hospitalisation stays, it can lead to tragedy. We are urging Victorians to continue to visit their GP, to take their regular medication, and if they have any lumps or bumps or symptoms that they are concerned about, please do not defer seeking medical care." Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





