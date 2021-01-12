Australian News in Punjabi: 12 January 2021

In this bulletin....





New South Wales records five new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases





Warnings the U-K variant of coronavirus is a risk to Greater Brisbane





Indian Supreme Court puts farm laws on hold until further notice, forms committee for further talks





In tennis, Victorian authorities detail plans to quarantine 1200 international players and staff ahead of the Australian Open





And, in cricket, Tim Paine has apologised for his conduct during the third Test against India at the S-C-G





