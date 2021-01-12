SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 12 January 2021

Farmers protest in India

Farmers protest in India Source: Kisan Ekta Morcha

Published 12 January 2021 at 10:02pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin....

New South Wales records five new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases

Warnings the U-K variant of coronavirus is a risk to Greater Brisbane

Indian Supreme Court puts farm laws on hold until further notice, forms committee for further talks

In tennis, Victorian authorities detail plans to quarantine 1200 international players and staff ahead of the Australian Open

And, in cricket, Tim Paine has apologised for his conduct during the third Test against India at the S-C-G

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


