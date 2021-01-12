Australian News in Punjabi: 12 January 2021

In this bulletin....
New South Wales records five new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases
Warnings the U-K variant of coronavirus is a risk to Greater Brisbane
Advertisement
Indian Supreme Court puts farm laws on hold until further notice, forms committee for further talks
In tennis, Victorian authorities detail plans to quarantine 1200 international players and staff ahead of the Australian Open
And, in cricket, Tim Paine has apologised for his conduct during the third Test against India at the S-C-G
Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
News and information is available in 63 languages at
Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .