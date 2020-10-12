Australian News in Punjabi: 12 October 2020

In this bulletin...











** The head of Victoria premier's department resigns over hotel quarantine scandal...





** New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she "stuffed up in her personal life," amidst an anti-corruption inquiry...





and





** In football, Western Sydney Wanderers coach sacked suddenly, without explanation.











Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link inside the picture at the top.





