Australian News in Punjabi: 13 November 2020

In this bulletin...





An agreement to have domestic borders, except for those in Western Australia, re-opened by Christmas

Victoria's 14-day rolling case average is zero for the first time since February, and there are just three active infections across the state.

And, a delay in allowing international students into Australia, as the government prioritises to get more Australians stranded overseas home.

PM Scott Morrison says while ensuring the repatriation of Australians is difficult, the country's capacity to receive them will increase when Victoria starts accepting international flights again.





Advertisement

"The challenges we have in getting Australians home means that the ability to move and take international students back at this time through quarantine arrangements does not present itself. It's Australians coming home first. That is the Commonwealth policy, that is our policy, and that is the policy that is also being followed by the National Cabinet."





Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



