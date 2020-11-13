SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 13 November 2020

SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives for Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives for Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, November 12, 2020. Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Published 13 November 2020 at 10:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

  • An agreement to have domestic borders, except for those in Western Australia, re-opened by Christmas
  • Victoria's 14-day rolling case average is zero for the first time since February, and there are just three active infections across the state.
  • And, a delay in allowing international students into Australia, as the government prioritises to get more Australians stranded overseas home.
PM Scott Morrison says while ensuring the repatriation of Australians is difficult, the country's capacity to receive them will increase when Victoria starts accepting international flights again. 

"The challenges we have in getting Australians home means that the ability to move and take international students back at this time through quarantine arrangements does not present itself. It's Australians coming home first. That is the Commonwealth policy, that is our policy, and that is the policy that is also being followed by the National Cabinet." 

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi
