Australian News in Punjabi: 15 October 2020

In this bulletin...











** Australia's unemployment rate rises to 6.9 per cent...





** NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian faces sustained pressure over her leadership and involvement with a former MP





and





** In tennis, organisers of the Australian Open tournament remain confident the event will proceed this summer.











Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link inside the picture at the top.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



