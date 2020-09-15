Australian News in Punjabi: 15 September 2020

Melbourne lockdown

Victorian protective service officers are seen walking on patrol past a sign. Source: AP

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

** Victoria records no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since mid July, as regional areas prepare to open up this week…

** A report shows a decline in cancer services during the coronavirus pandemic…

 and

** SBS secures broadcasting rights for Tour de France till 2030.

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link in the picture at the top.

Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

