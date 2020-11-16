Australian News in Punjabi: 16 November 2020

In this bulletin.....





South Australia announces new short-term restrictions in response to a COVID-19 outbreak

The federal government hopes its plans to build a flu vaccine manufacturing plant will strengthen Australia's response to future pandemics

And, a settlement is reached for a class action over the federal government's controversial Robodebt scheme

The federal government has agreed to settle a class action over its troubled robodebt scheme, which raised unlawful debts against welfare recipients.





Advertisement

A federal court trial was scheduled to start on Monday until lawyers announced an in principle settlement has been reached which needs judge approval.





Thousands of Australians are expected to receive refunds worth a total of $720 million because of incorrect matching between the tax office and centrelink.





Labor's Bill Shorten says finally there is justice for the victims of this program but he insists government ministers must be held to account.





“But it should never have taken four years and the resolution of the largest class action in Australia legal history for 400,000 everyday Australians to seek justice. I congratulate not just the seven plaintiffs who took on the system but Gordon Legal who ran the class action when I approached them about this matter.”





Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



