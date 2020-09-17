Australian News in Punjabi: 17 September 2020

In this bulletin...





** Regional Victoria officially opens for business again under relaxed coronavirus rules





** Australia's jobless rate falls to 6.8 per cent.





And in sport





*** The New South Wales government unveils plans to boost crowd capacity at sporting stadiums





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link in the picture at the top.





