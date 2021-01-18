SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi 18 January 2021: After coronavirus, Cyclone Kimi threatens Queensland

SBS Punjabi

Previously Cyclone Kimi was expected to make landfall between Innisfail and Lucinda on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Previously Cyclone Kimi was expected to make landfall between Innisfail and Lucinda on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Published 18 January 2021 at 9:13pm, updated 19 January 2021 at 9:27pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Cyclone Kimi is moving north of Townsville and is expected to bring destructive winds for communities from Innisfail to Ayr. Tune into tonight's bulletin for more news stories, updates on currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin....

 

** Cyclone Kimi intensifies to a Category 2 storm...

** Victoria eases border restrictions for large parts of Sydney...

and

** In cricket, rain ends play early on the fourth day of the final Test between Australia and India.

Listen to the bulletin in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


