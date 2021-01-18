Australian News in Punjabi 18 January 2021: After coronavirus, Cyclone Kimi threatens Queensland

In this bulletin....











** Cyclone Kimi intensifies to a Category 2 storm...





** Victoria eases border restrictions for large parts of Sydney...





and





** In cricket, rain ends play early on the fourth day of the final Test between Australia and India.





Listen to the bulletin in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.





