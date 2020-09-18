Australian News in Punjabi: 18 September 2020

In this bulletin...





More Australians stranded overseas are set to return after states and territories agree to increase their hotel quarantine caps...

Victoria records 45 new coronavirus infections

Indian minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits PM Modi's cabinet, farm bills clear Lok Sabha

Up to 2,000 more people could now be returning to Australia each week, after premiers and chief ministers signed off on the federal government’s demand to increase their quarantine arrangements.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the states and territories have agreed to work with the Commonwealth to assist in the process of bringing in commercial charter flights.





“The reason we need to focus on Sydney, Queensland and Western Australia because that is where the commercial flights go. But all of the other states and territories -- including the ACT and Tasmania where there is not yet an international airport, but we could those arrangements in place quickly to deal with a commercial charter, or an emergency evacuation."





Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





