Australian News in Punjabi 19 Feb: Federal government continues to stand-off with Facebook over its media bargaining code

An illustration image shows a phone screen with the ‘Facebook’ logo and Australian Newspapers at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, February 18, 2021. Social media giant Facebook has moved to prohibit publishers and people in Australia from sharing o

Facebook and Australian Newspapers Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Published 19 February 2021 at 9:15pm, updated 19 February 2021 at 9:29pm
In this bulletin...The federal government continues its stand-off with Facebook over its media bargaining code. Tasmania to re-open its borders to Victoria. And In sport, Cricket Australia changes its Sheffield Shield schedule over border uncertainty.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he's spoken to Mark Zuckerberg again after Facebook banned publishers and users in Australia from sharing or viewing local and international news content.

Mr Frydenberg says he had a conversation with Mr Zuckerberg this morning [[Feb 19]] where he reiterated Australia's commitment to implementing a media bargaining code that would force digital giants to pay for news content shared on their sites.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison denies he knew about the alleged rape of a Liberal staffer earlier than publicly claimed.

Brittany Higgins alleges she was sexually assaulted by a male colleague in Parliament House after a night out in 2019.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein says his state will re-open its borders to Victoria at midnight.

Tasmania will consider Victoria a low-risk area from 12:01 am tomorrow, meaning people will be allowed to travel between the two states without needing to quarantine, unless they've visited a high-risk premises.

A Victorian family of three has tested positive for COVID-19, more than a week after two of them stayed at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport.

One of the parents and child stayed at the quarantine hotel after returning from overseas in early February.

Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.

